FBI Raids Offices of Powerful Philadelphia Electric Workers Union

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday were searching the offices of a powerful Philadelphia electricians’ union.

The agents were seen at the offices of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98. An FBI spokesperson told NBC10 agents were “carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity” but did not immediately elaborate.

Though it was unclear what the FBI was looking for, the union has been clouded by controversy, with its former leader federally indicted last year on corruption and tax charges. This is also not the first time the FBI has searched the union's offices.

A call to the offices of IBEW Local-98 was not immediately answered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

