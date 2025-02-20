New Jersey

Suspected 'courier' in $40,000 FBI phone fraud arrested in NJ

Voorhees police say they intercepted Brij Shukla as he was allegedly serving as a courier in a $40,000 FBI scheme

By Dan Stamm

Police in South Jersey intercepted a man who they say was on his way to collect $40,000 in an FBI scheme.

Evesham police arrested Cherry Hill's Brij Shukla after receiving "a complaint from a resident who believed they were involved in a scam" on Feb. 13, 2025, police said one week later on Feb. 20, 2025.

The resident told investigators that a person claiming to be part of the FBI claimed the resident owed $40,000 to the government, police said. The caller "instructed them to withdraw the money, stating that a 'courier' would visit their residence to retrieve the cash."

Investigators quickly determined the call for cash was "a case of fraud," police said.

"The 'courier' was intercepted by detectives on his way to the victim’s residence," police said.

The officers arrested Shukla and charged the 28-year-old with third-degree attempted theft by deception, investigators said.

Shukla was released on a summons and must appear in Burlington County Court in the future. NBC10 attempted to reach out to him on social media so he could comment on the arrest.

"Our agency takes these crimes and attempts very seriously, thoroughly investigating them to the fullest extent possible," Evesham police said. "If you believe you are the target of one of these scams, please contact the police for a thorough investigation. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we are committed to addressing these issues promptly and effectively."

Investigators asked anyone with information on the scheme to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116, send an email to MahanD@eveshampd.org or text a tip (anonymously if wanted) by sending ETPDTIP to 847411.

