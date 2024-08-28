A man was sentenced to up to three decades in a state correctional institution for killing his 4-month-old son, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Tyler Sullivan, 31, pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

In addition to sentencing Sullivan to 15-30 years in prison, a judge ordered him to undergo mental health treatment.

Officers with the Bristol Borough Police Department were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. on May 24, 2023, to 1038 Radcliffe Street for a 4-month-old child in cardiac arrest, according to the police.

When officers arrived, the baby was not breathing and was cold to the touch, officials said.

Police officers administered CPR, and the baby was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m.

A doctor examined the baby, noting the baby suffered several injuries, including contusions, bruising and abrasions throughout his body. The doctor noted that the injuries were indicative of a battered child.

The doctor also said the baby was already deceased when he arrived at the hospital.

The investigation concluded that Sullivan violently shook the baby on at least two occasions on May 24, 2023, and at least six additional times in the six weeks prior.

Before being sentenced, Sullivan gave a lengthy, tearful statement that said he felt guilty and was ashamed.

“There is no denying that this is a tragedy from start to finish,” Common Pleas Judge Gary Gilman said.

The baby’s mother and the baby’s aunt both submitted victim impact statements that were read during a hearing that was held on Tuesday.

The mother said she was too traumatized and was never able to go back to the apartment she shared with Sullivan and their child. She said she continues to have nightmares about that day.

“My baby deserved to live a long, happy, wonderful life,” she said.

The baby’s aunt, in her victim impact statement, said the baby’s killing left a “hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We will miss him forever.”

Neither the mother nor aunt were identified by officials in this case.