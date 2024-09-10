Norristown

Father helps pregnant wife, 2 daughters escape Norristown rowhome fire

A young family has been displaced after an early morning house fire that happened along Cherry Street in Norristown early Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman and Siobhan McGirl

A father of two -- with a third on the way -- told NBC10 that his family awoke to smoke and flames in a rowhome fire that happened in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

According to fire officials, the incident happened at about 4:46 a.m. along the 500 block of Cherry Street in Norristown.

When his family was awoken by the smoke and flames, Oscar Reyes told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl that he broke a window in an effort to get his pregnant wife and two daughters away from the flames.

"I tried to save my life, my family's lives, you know," he said. "It was crazy."

Overall, responding crews rescued five people from the fire and four people -- including Reyes' pregnant wife and two daughters -- were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, but officials said, everyone is expected to be okay.

As of about 7 a.m. crews were unsure what may have caused this fire, but an investigation, officials said, was ongoing.

