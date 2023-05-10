More than two weeks after he was shot eight times in an attempted robbery, Sallieu Sessay is counting his blessings as he continues his road to recovery.

"It was a miracle for me to be alive right now," Sessay told NBC10 on Wednesday.

Sessay, 40, bought a tow truck earlier this year to start his own business. After finishing work on April 24, Sessay parked the truck along South 72nd Street near Greenway Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia shortly before 11 p.m. That's when four young men -- believed to be in their teens or early 20s -- approached him and tried to rob him. Police said at least one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Sessay once in the arm, once in the ankle, and multiple times in the stomach.

"The moments, when I got shot, because the gun was on my chest. Right? So when I turned, the fourth shot went through on my arm right here and came out," Sessay said.

After the shooting, the suspects -- who police said were all wearing dark clothing -- fled the scene on foot.

Despite being shot eight times and bleeding profusely, Sessay still mustered the strength to walk to his cousin's home nearby.

"It was a shock to me, you know? Because I wasn't expecting it," Sessay said. "But God just gave me the strength for me to be able to fight. Able to run away so I can get help."

Video obtained by NBC10 shows an injured Sessay knocking on the door of his cousin's home, asking for help.

“I got shot! I got shot," he says in the clip.

With no time to wait for an ambulance, responding police officers rushed Sessay to the hospital. Doctors told Sessay he may not have survived if he had gotten there any later.

"It was a blessing for me to be able to fight for my life and able to get the strength to knock on my cousin's house for help," Sessay said.

It will be at least another month until Sessay fully recovers. In the meantime however, the father of five continues to work despite his injuries.

"Because I'm by myself employed, there's no way I'm able to stay home and just lay down," he said. "Right now I'm in pain still but I have to fight it."

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.