Father killed protecting kids during Trenton, NJ, carjacking, police say

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man was killed while, officials said, he was protecting his children when a gunman attempted to steal his vehicle over the weekend.

According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, officers responded to an overturned vehicle in the area of Garfield and Farragut avenues in Trenton at about 10:20 p.m., to find Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez inside an overturned Dodge Durango.

Officials said he had been shot several times.

Also, in the rear seat of the vehicle, officers found two children strapped into car seats and unharmed, according to police.

Cruz-Rodriguez was pronounced on the scene at about 10:39 p.m., according to police.

Police officials said that witnesses to the incident said it began when Cruz-Rodriguez was standing at the open rear of his vehicle when an unidentified gunman entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Cruz-Rodriguez then attempted to climb into the back of the truck when, police said, the gunman fired several shots and crashed the vehicle a short distance away.

An investigation is ongoing and, police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at (848) 992-6436 or Sgt. Will Jett at (609) 331-5010.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

