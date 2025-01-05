Father injures son in East Mount Airy shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia say a 24-year-old man has been hospitalized after being shot by his father in an incident that happened in the City's East Mount Airy section on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

According to police, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday night as officers were called to a home along the 200 block of East Phil Ellena Street in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

Here, officials said, officers found a man who had been shot three times by his 67-year-old father.

“It appears that there was some sort of argument between the two prior to the shooting, which escalated to the father drawing a gun," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. "It’s unclear at this time, however, whether or not the son also had a gun. We just don’t know that at this time.”

The man had been shot in his abdomen, arm and leg and, police officials said, he has been taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The father, officials said, has been taken in by police for questioning.

At the scene, according to police, officers recovered one firearm and investigators believe at least seven shots were fired in this incident.

Officials said other family members were at the home before the shooting began and investigators were working to interview them to find out what lead to this shooting.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.