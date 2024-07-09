Six days after a father was shot and killed inside a convenience store in Chester his family is seeking answers and justice.

On Tuesday, July 2, the City of Chester Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Morton Avenue for a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Dontae Dickerson laying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the police.

“Just merely in the store, early in the morning with flip flops on and shorts, getting something and you took my son’s life. I don’t know what to think or what to feel,” Mickette Cephas, the victim’s mother, said.

Cephas said Dickerson was making a routine trip to the store around 9:30 a.m. that morning, but this time he didn’t return.

His family says they don’t know why anyone would want to take his life. Dickerson had a 7-year-old daughter who he leaves behind.

“He’s not into no streets. He’s not into that,” Cephas said.

They’re demanding the gunman turn himself in, so they can start to mourn the loss of a father, known for being a jokester and dancer.

“I cry, I scream, I get my moments, but I don’t get a chance to sit down and mourn him. I got to keep moving,” the victim’s mother said.

The family is raising money so they can bury Dickerson.

“What’s the worst feeling? Living without him,” Cephas said.