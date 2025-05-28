Father of Gaudreau brothers throws out 1st pitch ahead of family 5K run event

Guy Gaudreau threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game Tuesday night ahead of the family's inaugural Gaudreau 5K on May 31, which will raise money to honor the memory of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were killed while riding their bicycles in New Jersey last year.

Howie Roseman, fresh off another Super Bowl victory as executive vice president and general manager of the Eagles, also threw out the first pitch Tuesday night.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It was a great opportunity for me to get out here, meet the Gaudreau family," Roseman said to NBC10's John Clark. "It was really special for me. I'm thinking about them and they have a great benefit coming up."

It was an honor to have Howie Roseman and Guy Gaudreau at the Bank today throwing out the ceremonial first pitches! pic.twitter.com/6bVSZSVniG — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 27, 2025

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Gaudreau family will holding its first annual 5K event at the Washington Lake Park in Sewell, New Jersey, this Saturday to raise money for a new adaptive playground for the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, which services students with disabilities.

The Gaudreau brothers were dedicated to helping the school when they were alive, and their family is dedicated to maintaining their legacies by doing the same.

In August 2024, Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were riding their bikes alongside when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver near their hometown in Delaware River County south of Philadelphia. The tragedy took place the night before their sister was scheduled to get married.

Both Johnny and Matthew were married and with kids on the way at the time of their deaths, and both widows have since given birth. For Johnny, it was his third child, and it was Matthew's first.

Johnny Gaudreau was set to begin his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and had also played eight seasons with the Calgary Flames. Matthew Gaudreau played hockey at Boston College and worked as a high school coach.

The suspected drunk driver is set to go to trial on charges including manslaughter and vehicular homicide.