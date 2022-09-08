Jersey Shore

Father Drowns While Swimming With Son Off Ocean City, NJ

Officials said 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming near 12th Street

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man from Pennsylvania drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming with his son in the ocean off of Ocean City, New Jersey, authorities said.

Ocean City officials said 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after 12 p.m.

Reilly’s 21-year-old son attempted to help his father when he also began to struggle, authorities said.

Ocean City Beach Patrol were alerted to two swimmers in distress, officials said. Three lifeguards entered the surf and rescued the two men.

First responders performed life-saving measures, however Reilly had been unresponsive and died at a nearby hospital a short time later.

According to the National Weather Service, there was a high risk of rip currents Thursday for the entire Jersey Shore coastline.

Experts say a combination of factors was driving up the rip currents, including persistent northeast winds blowing over a long distance, triggered by stormy weather out in the ocean.

“I just can't stress enough that should always swim near lifeguard,” Capt. Stephen McNamara, Beach Haven Beach Patrol told NBC10. “Don't swim when a lifeguard’s not present and take every precaution to be safe.”

