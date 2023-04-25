Father Charged in Shooting of 5-Year-Old Son

The father of a five-year-old who was shot in the pelvis on Monday has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges following the shooting.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said it charged Nicholas Pagan, 29, "following an incident that left his 5-year-old child shot in the pelvis and endangered his 9-year-old child, who was also present."

Officials said the shooting incident also violated Pagan's house arrest and probation for an illegal gun possession conviction in March.

He is being held on $2 million bail and, is under a stay-away order from the victims, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting incident, which police have said appears to be accidental, happened at about 9 a.m. on Monday as Pagan was allegedly handling a firearm -- which he is prohibited from purchasing or possessing.

Officials said that Pagan was in the living room of a residence on the 200 block of West Fisher Avenue with his two sons, aged 5 and 9, along with two to three unidentified male friends, when the firearm went off, shooting the 5-year-old boy in the pelvis.

On Monday, officials said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.