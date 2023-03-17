Fatal Shooting in Frankford

A person was fatally shot on Torresdale Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Multiple police cars could be seen with the area blocked off while police directed traffic through the streets.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.