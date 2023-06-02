Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Gloucester at Conclusion of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car Friday afternoon in Gloucester Township.

At approximately 1:33 p.m. the Gloucester Township Police were called to the intersection of Black Horse Pike (Route 168) at Brewer Avenue for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and SUV, police said.

Police officers arrived to find the driver of the motorcycle lying in the road unresponsive and began performing life saving efforts until Blackwood Fire Department arrived and took over. The motorcyclist was not able to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Black Horse Pike was shut down for approximately two and a half hours during the initial investigation, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

An investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Black Horse Pike when the driver of a gold colored Ford Escape pulled out in front of the motorcycle on Brewer Ave. to make a left hand turn.

Investigators said it appears the driver of the motorcycle attempted to avoid the collision, but was unable to stop, police said.

At this time there is no further information from authorities. The crash remains under investigation.

This fatal motorcycle crash comes at the conclusion of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month where drivers are reminded to “yield to motorcyclists at intersections, be alert because they are smaller and often more difficult to see, and that the operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist.”