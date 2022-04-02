Fatal Car Accident Leaves Motorcyclist and Pedestrian Dead

Piladelphia police are investigating a fatal crash in the Mayfair section that left a motorcyclist and a pedestrian dead just before noon Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Authorities say a red Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Frankford Ave. when it was cut off by a motorcycle traveling westbound on Passmore Street.

When the two vehicles crashed, police say the 62-year-old motorcyclist was ejected onto the sidewalk.

Police added that the driver of the truck lost control and fatally struck a pedestrian who was sitting at a nearby bench.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died shortly after.

No charges have been filed at this time. Both victims have not been identified.