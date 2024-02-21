Fatal accident leaves a woman dead after two cars collided head on in Chester Co.

A woman was killed in an accident in North Coventry Township Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

At 1:09 p.m., police said, officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Hanover Street for the report of a two vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a black Chevrolet Aveo which had struck a green Jeep Wrangler head on and came to a rest against a tree.

A woman passenger in the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials did not identify the victim; they said her next of kin is currently being contacted while the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact North Coventry Township Police Department at (610)323-8360.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.