A special event is being held at the Burlington County Human Services Building on Friday, August 11 to give free $50 farmers market vouchers to local seniors.

The event is hosted by the Burlington County Office on Aging and will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of Burlington County's Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher program.

Help will be available for qualifying seniors while they complete the applications to get the vouchers.

The Burlington County Human Services Building is located at 795 Woodlane Road in Westampton.

“Our program has been a tremendous success, but we know there are still many seniors living in our county who qualify for vouchers but haven’t received them. This event is designed to make it easy for them to apply for and receive this assistance," Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said in a statement.

The vouchers will be accessible through a QR code on your smartphone or any electronic device. The code can be printed out.

To be eligible for the vouchers, you must be:

60 years or older

residents of Burlington County

have an annual income less than $26,973 for a single or $36,482 for a married couple

Those wishing to apply are urged to bring a photo ID and proof of income.

More than a dozen vendors will accept the vouchers during this year's farmers market season.

“I’m proud to see Burlington County ensure eligible seniors are aware of this program and can use it as a resource," State Senator Troy Singleton said.

The Burlington County Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Agriculture Center located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown.