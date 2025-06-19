Center City Philadelphia

Fare warning: PPA will now fine drivers parked in bike lanes along Spruce and Pine

As new signage is installed, a two week grace period is over and, starting Thursday, drivers who park in along bike lanes along Spruce and Pine streets in Center City Philadelphia will be slapped with fines.

By Hayden Mitman and Katy Zachry

Editor's Note: Because of issues with construction on the corridor, signage installation could not be completed and new ticketing will not begin on Thursday, June 19, 2025, a PPA spokesperson said. The original story appears below.

Workers with the Philadelphia Parking Authority will be handing out tickets, starting Thursday, for anyone who parks in marked "No Stopping Anytime" zones at bike lanes along Spruce and Pine streets.

The move comes as a two-week grace period for the area comes to an end.

New loading zones and "No Stopping Anytime" signs are being installed along Spruce and Pine streets in Center City Philadelphia, from Front to 22nd streets, as part of the Spruce and Pine Streets Bike Lane Safety Upgrades project.

And now, through the ‘Get Out the Bike Lane’ legislation (Bill No. 240657), which Mayor Cherelle Parker signed into law late last year, drivers who park in the bike lanes that are marked with the "No Stopping Anytime" signs will face fines up to $125.

This legislation amends Title 12 of Philadelphia's traffic code "to prohibit stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane and to increase monetary penalties for illegally stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane, all under certain terms and conditions."

It introduced fines for those who park, stop, or stand in a bike lane: $125 in Center City and University City and $75 in other parts of the city.

However, new "No Stopping Anytime" signage needs to be in place in order for the PPA to levy the new fines.

This new legislation comes after Dr. Barbara Friedes – who was recently named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in Center City.

Eventually, these fines will be in place citywide. Contacted Thursday, PPA representatives did not immediately say when or where ticketing under this legislation would begin beyond the Spruce and Pine corridor.

