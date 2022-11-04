citizens bank park

Fan Who Ran Onto Field at Citizens Bank Park During Game 5 of World Series Charged

Twenty-year-old Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pa., faces charges of criminal trespass and related offenses for running onto the field during Game 5

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Delaware County man who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 of the World Series has been charged with trespassing, Philadelphia police said Friday.

Twenty-year-old Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespass.

According to police, Lulevitch left the stands and made his way onto the field at 10:12 p.m. Thursday night. The Houston Astros were up to bat against the Phillies in the sixth inning.

Videos posted on social media show the man walking around the outfield before trying, and failing, to jump over the wall back into the stands.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Phillies security and a Philadelphia police officer eventually took Lulevitch into custody in the outfield, police said.

This article tagged under:

citizens bank parkPhilliesSouth PhiladelphiaWorld Seriestrespassing
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us