Fan Who Ran Onto Field at Citizens Bank Park During Game 5 of World Series Charged

A Delaware County man who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 of the World Series has been charged with trespassing, Philadelphia police said Friday.

Twenty-year-old Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespass.

According to police, Lulevitch left the stands and made his way onto the field at 10:12 p.m. Thursday night. The Houston Astros were up to bat against the Phillies in the sixth inning.

Videos posted on social media show the man walking around the outfield before trying, and failing, to jump over the wall back into the stands.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How did this fan get on the field?



Phillies fans chanting A****** pic.twitter.com/u7BT9baOuh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 4, 2022

Phillies security and a Philadelphia police officer eventually took Lulevitch into custody in the outfield, police said.