Lee la historia en español aquí.

A man went on a stabbing spree on his sleeping family members inside a rowhome early Friday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived to the house on North Front Street near Clearfield Street in the Kensington neighborhood just after 4 a.m. to find six people stabbed -- one of them in bad shape, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victims ranged in ages from 26 to 46, Small said. The youngest person has special needs and the oldest one is the mother of at least some of the others.

All six people were rushed to the hospital. The 46-year-old woman had the most serious injuries with stab wounds to her neck and head, Small said.

Police found two different knives with 7-inch blades and the door knocked off the hinges of one of the bedrooms, Small said. One of the blades broke off, showing the force of the attack, Small said.

Police found a 29-year-old man who matched the description of the stabbing suspect a few blocks away.

"That 29-year-old had blood on his face and body and hands and he had some small lacerations to the inside of his hands, which is common sometimes when somebody is stabbing someone multiple times," Small said.

One of the stabbing victims identified the man as the suspect, Smalls said. The family members were sleeping when the attack began.

Investigators believed the stabbings to be domestic violence.

Two other people in the home at the time weren’t injured.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.