Family Shares Photos of Victims of Deadly Philly Fire

While officials have not yet identified them, family members provided photos of the victims to NBC10.

By NBC10 Staff

Loved ones shared photos of the victims of a deadly row home fire that killed 13 people, including seven children, in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

While officials have not yet identified them, family members provided photos of some of the victims to NBC10. The family did not reveal the names or ages of the victims but confirmed that everyone in the pictures died in the fire.

The fire began around 6:40 a.m. on the second floor of the row home duplex along the 800 block of North 23rd Street, near Ogden Street, in the densely residential Fairmount neighborhood, Philadelphia police and fire officials said.

The house is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, according to city records.

Sources said investigators are looking at how the fire spread so fast -- and the possibility that a Christmas tree went up in flames, fueling the deadly blaze.

A child who ran out of the building told investigators a Christmas tree caught fire before flames spread inside the duplex, multiple sources told NBC10.

