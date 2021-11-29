Family Says Teen Girl Was Raped by Student at Upper Moreland High School

An investigation is underway after a teen girl was allegedly raped by another student at a Montgomery County high school.

The family of the 14-year-old girl told NBC10 she was walking in the hallway of Upper Moreland High School on November 15 when a male student called out to her. They said the boy then grabbed her arm and sexually assaulted her inside a bathroom.

“I went to the hospital to make the rape kit,” the girl’s father, who we are not identifying, told NBC10. “That was terrible. Something you would never expect to happen to your kid at your school.”

The father also claimed the student who raped his daughter remains in her class.

A spokesperson for the Upper Moreland School District told NBC10 they received a report of the incident on November 17 and they then contacted the Upper Moreland Police Department.

“While we cannot share details about any incident involving students, the safety and security of everyone in our high school is our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote. “Please know that we take all incidents very seriously.”

Upper Moreland Police Chief Andrew Block also confirmed both police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the allegation.

As the investigation continues, the girl’s father is calling for increased security at the school.

“They have to be safe,” he said. “It’s not normal that your kid comes from school and says, ‘Look dad, I was raped at school.’ That’s not normal.”