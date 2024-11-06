‘Genuine human being': Family remembers man killed in South Jersey hit-and-run

Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County, continue to search for answers after a hit-and-run left a man dead on Monday, November 4.

John DeMarco, 58, was walking southbound on Fries Mill Road, between Riggins Gas Station and Watson Drive, around 8 p.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver left the scene, police said.

“I hope whoever did this has a conscience to come forth and give us some closure," said Donna Costa, DeMarco's aunt.

DeMarco's loved ones said he was an incredible son, nephew and cousin. He came from a big family and was beloved by many, from South Jersey to South Philly and beyond. Family said he adored his mother and spent a lot of time taking care of her and his aunt.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"He was special," said Costa. "Genuine human being who was loved by all. Needed by our family and he will be missed. He will be greatly missed. This is a tragedy."

DeMarco worked at Cardinal Village, a retirement and assisted living facility in Washington Township. His family said he loved his job and the people he served.

"He would go on his day off and play cards with them and bingo as a friend," said Jim Colongo, DeMarco's cousin.

Family members said DeMarco had a learning disability and never drove. It wasn't unusual for him to walk places. Monday night, they said he was walking to the drugstore near his home when the driver hit him and drove away.

“He had so much life left and he left people that really care and are going to miss him," said Colongo.

His family said he was kind, funny and loving.

“I am so angry at whoever did this. And I don’t know that I will ever recover from that," Costa said.

Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik said no witnesses have reported seeing the crash. He said the area of Fries Mill Road that DeMarco was walking on gets very dark at night.

Police do not have a description of what the car looks like, but investigators have returned to the scene every day since working to find evidence. Chief Gurcsik said it is a difficult case for investigators, but it is a priority for his team.

"That’s why they’ve been out to the scene three, four, five times just trying to gather any evidence that they can. Knocking on doors, talking to businesses out there and retrieving surveillance from any businesses that are in the area, then piecing it all together and trying to come up with a vehicle description," said Gurcsik. “We absolutely believe that the person that struck Mr. DeMarco is aware that they hit somebody out there and definitely fled from the scene.”

Chief Gurcsik shared this message for the driver: "Turn yourself in as soon as possible.”

"We just expect people to do the right thing," said Costa. "So, I am hoping that it happens.”

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information that would aid in the investigation, please contact Officer Frank Cicalese at fjcicalese@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.