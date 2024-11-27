The family of a man who was killed when his Uber driver made an illegal turn and crashed into two other vehicles in Philadelphia is suing Uber and the driver.

Steven Tyree Moultrie, 41, died in August 2024 after his Uber driver made an illegal turn that led to a three-car crash on Kelly Drive. The deadly crash occurred at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 3:22 p.m.

In their lawsuit, Moultrie's family accuses Uber of fraudulently marketing itself as a safer alternative to other types of transportation. It also blames Uber for inadequately monitoring its driver.

"While we cannot comment on pending litigation, there are no words to describe this tragic loss. Our hearts remain with the rider's loved ones," a spokesperson with Uber said in a statement to NBC10.

NBC10 also reached out to police about if any criminal charges have been filed but have not heard back yet.

The 44-year-old Uber driver, who has not been identified, was driving a 2015 black Nissan Altima southbound on Kelly Drive with Moultrie as his passenger, when he made an illegal left turn onto Reservoir Drive, directly into the path of a 2024 white Nissan Rogue that was traveling northbound, investigators said.

The crash caused the Uber to spin and strike a third vehicle, a 2016 black BMW.

Moultrie was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m. that day.

The Uber driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An Uber spokesperson told NBC10 they removed the driver's access to their platform as soon as the crash was reported to them.

A photo of the victim, 41-year-old Steven Tyree Moultrie

Family members told NBC10 Moultrie was a graduate of Tuskegee University and a longtime member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity's Philadelphia-based Nu Sigma Chapter. Moultrie was initiated into the fraternity in 2015 and had just visited a Greek picnic over the weekend.

"I met Steven in the spring of 2014 when he showed interest in joining," Nu Sigma President David Richardson told NBC10. "Steve was a very caring, loving guy. He held multiple positions in our organization."

Richardson said Moultrie was most recently named the fraternity's director of social action and played an active role in the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Moultrie was involved in several activities, including feeding the homeless and encouraging people to vote, according to Richardson.

"Steve was the type of person who would catch three to six buses just to get to an event just to support you," Richardson said. "That's the type of person he was. He exemplified our motto. Cultural service and service for humanity."

Richardson also described Moultrie as a "very unique person" who "went by the beat of his own drum."

"He would speak his mind," Richardson said. "But he would be there to support you and help you and he would love you. Steve was a brother's brother. It just hurts that he's gone too soon. Steve had so much more that he wanted to accomplish in this world. But we're going to make sure that we'll always keep Steve's name up in high praise and keep pushing forward."

A spokesperson for Phi Beta Sigma's Nu Sigma Chapter also described Moultrie as a "beacon of light."

"Brother Moultrie was known for his kindness and his ability to spread joy wherever he went," the spokesperson wrote. "His caring nature was most evident in his professional life, where he worked passionately in the field of mental health, striving to improve the well-being of those around him. His life was a testament to philanthropy, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him."