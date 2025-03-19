Lawsuit claims Philly man died when EMTs failed to enter his home and left

The family of a man who died during a medical emergency filed a lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia, claiming Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) left after being unable to enter his home.

Roberto Santiago died on April 24, 2024. He was 57-years-old. In their lawsuit, Santiago's family claimed that he was left untreated on the night he died because he was incapacitated and unable to answer the door of his North Philly home when EMTs responded to his emergency call for help.

In a statement, family members said they want Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to do a "full investigation" into what happened on the night Santiago died and review the protocols and procedures that could have led to his death.

The Santiago family is being represented by the same law firm that is representing the loved ones of a woman who also died during a medical emergency when EMTs were unable to enter her senior living facility. The attorneys released video which they say shows an EMT outside of Santiago's home on the night he died.

As detailed in a statement on the lawsuit, Santiago suffered a medical episode on April 24, 2024, and used a medical device to summon help at some point between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. that day.

EMTs arrived at Santiago's property along the 2800 block of N. Fairhill Street and knocked on the door around 3 a.m., according to the lawsuit.

He was unable to answer, the lawsuit claims.

As can be seen in the surveillance footage, an EMT who knocked on the door left after a few minutes.

According to a statement from the family, Santiago's body was discovered in the kitchen at about 11:15 a.m. later that day.

The lawsuit claims that the EMTs did not do enough to save Santiago's life and says first responders "had a duty" to make contact with him that night.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, March 17, 2025, and it notes the family is seeking compensation in excess of $50,000.

Telemundo62 reached out to the city of Philadelphia for comment. They have not yet heard back.