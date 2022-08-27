Family Honors Little Girl 1 Year After Fatal Delco Police Shooting

One year after an eight-year-old girl was shot and killed by police in Sharon Hill, her family is desperately trying to keep her memory alive.

Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire on Aug. 27, 2021, while three officers responded to a shooting outside a football game in Sharon Hill. The girl and her family were caught in what was initially investigated as crossfire between local police and suspects in a passing vehicle.

On Saturday, family and friends marched to the spot where she was shot one year prior.

"She should be here with us today, but unfortunately she's not around,” Fanta’s uncle Abu Bility told NBC10. “Say her name - Fanta Bility.”

Fanta’s death has since resulted in not only ongoing criminal and civil court cases, but also a public debate about police use of force over whether the officers acted recklessly in shooting the wrong target.

In January, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced manslaughter charges against three officers in Fanta's death. Murder charges against two young men initially charged with her death were withdrawn.

While the officers’ lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss both manslaughter charges, the judge has yet to make a ruling. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

A few weeks after the shooting, Stollsteimer released more details that said it appeared "nearly certain" bullets from officers' handguns killed Fanta. Four other people were hurt during the shooting.

"It's not okay. This family is hurting,” Jackie Verilla, the mother of one of Fanta’s friends, told NBC10. “And I see mama out there and she's trying to smile and a piece of her soul is gone...this is my baby. same age."

Fanta’s mom says it’s “never been an easy time.”

Saturday’s march was meant to serve as a reminder that Fanta was just like any regular girl: she loved to dance and make TikTok videos, her uncle fondly recalls.

“One of the main things our family wanted everybody to know is know Fanta as a person,” Fanta’s cousin Siddiq Kamara told NBC10. “As a human."