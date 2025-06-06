A family counselor out of Bucks County accused of secretly recording patients in the bathroom at his office will face trial, according to officials.

Jonathan Elliot Moyer, 55, waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for June 4 and his case will now go to trial, officials announced.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said they launched an investigation after someone found an electronic storage device on Monday, March 3 that had a video of Moyer setting up a recording device in the bathroom of his Quakertown office located at 523 West Broad Street.

This same storage device contained videos of women using the bathroom, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The next day on March 4, detectives talked to the person who found the storage device and confirmed that Moyer was the one in the video where he was seen setting up the recording device under a sink directly across from the toilet.

While reviewing the device, detectives found several videos of different women using the toilet, including one of a younger-looking female, officials said. The females appeared to not know they were being filmed.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials found additional victims of Moyer.

A total of 13 people, including one minor, were secretly recorded by him in his office and in the bathroom at his office, officials said.

Investigators said they also found that Moyer asked two women to provide urine samples. One woman declined, but the other complied. This was all captured on video.

Several of the people who were secretly recorded were victims of previous sexual trauma, officials explained. In some cases, the victims were seeking counseling from Moyer for this trauma.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Moyer is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 30.

Moyer's practice included drug and alcohol, anxiety, parent-child interaction and family sessions while he was a program director for the now-shut down Empower Life Coaching & Counseling, with offices in Bally, Berks County, and at 523 W. Broad Street in Quakertown.