A family counselor who worked in both Bucks and Berks counties has been arrested after allegedly recording patients and staff with a secret camera in the bathroom at his office.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said they launched an investigation after someone found an electronic storage device on Monday, March 3 that had a video of Jonathan Elliot Moyer, 54, setting up a recording device in the bathroom of his Quakertown office located at 523 West Broad Street.

This same storage device contained videos of women using the bathroom, officials said.

The next day on March 4, detectives talked to the person who found the storage device and confirmed that Moyer was the one in the video where he was seen setting up the recording device under a sink directly across from the toilet.

While reviewing the device, detectives found several videos of different women using the toilet, including one of a younger-looking female, officials said. The females appeared to not know they were being filmed.

Later the same day, three search warrants were conducted at the same time: At each of Moyer's offices and at his home.

Moyer was at the Quakertown, Bucks County, office at the time of the search, officials said. He tried to use the bathroom, but was not allowed.

Investigators found a black-colored charging block and a key fob that was being used as a covert digital video recorder. Inside the bathroom, they also found a suspicious black-colored charging block that was found to contain a hidden camera.

Meanwhile, in the basement of Moyer's home investigators found several covert charging block cameras and a covert key fob camera along with covert pens, micro-SD cards and media storage devices.

Listed as the office's program director, Moyer worked as a counselor at Empower Life Coaching & Counseling where he helped patients with drug and alcohol, anxiety, parent-child interaction and family sessions.

Moyer, of Alburtis, was charged on Thursday, March 6 with interception of oral communications, possession of a device for interception of oral communications and possession of an instrument of crime, and six counts of invasion of privacy, the district attorney's office said.

He is currently being held on $150,000 bail, 10%.

Investigators believe there are more victims of Moyer out there.

If you were a victim of Moyer or have any information on this case, please contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6452. You can also call the Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002.

NBC10 has reached out to Empower Life Coaching & Counseling for comment on this case and has not yet heard back.

On their website, the company shared that their Quakertown office is closed for the foreseeable future and clients can reschedule appointments.