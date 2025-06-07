As families and loved ones of three teenagers killed in a Limerick crash mourn their deaths, they are also demanding answers into the police pursuit that preceded the collision.

The three who died this week have been identified as Gabriel Cooper, Nasir Youk, and Siniyah Newsuan. All three were 17-years-old, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt and hospitalized.

According to the district attorney, Limerick police responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Tuesday for a potential theft at a Target. Police tried to stop a car believed to be associated with potential theft. The driver lost control and crashed along Ridge Pike, less than two miles away from the Target.

Meejain Youk, Nasir’s grandmother, said it never should have led to a pursuit. Detectives have not indicated how fast they believe the cars were traveling.

“If the police was behind them, they had the tag number. All they had to do was let them run, or let them drive and then go to the house where the car was registered,” Youk said. “First they said they stole something then they said presumed so we don’t know. The police have not reached out to the family, our family. We have not even seen the body yet, so we don’t know the condition of the body. The police have not even come to tell us anything that has happened.”

Angela Andrews, Youk’s mother, said there has been a lack of clarity from the start, even trying to find her son Tuesday. Andrews said she and Youk’s father have yet to hear from detectives.

“The reason I found Nasir was because I went to Siniyah’s house and her family happened to be on the phone with the coroner’s office. I asked them, ‘Would you please ask if they have my son? I have not found him yet.’ Nobody has called yet,” she said. “That’s horrible. You all knew they were children, and you knew we were looking for them. I called every hospital I could think of. I called every hospital out here. I called every hospital in Philadelphia, because I knew there was trauma and they weren’t there.”

Youk was a junior at Owen J. Roberts High School, according to his family.

“He’s a good kid. You go to the school, talk to his teachers, he was funny. He kept people happy. He never was in an argument, or confrontation,” his grandmother said.

Newsuan was also a junior, said friend Rayelle Hill. She was among several dozens who attended a vigil and balloon release Friday in Spring City. The balloon release was attended by teachers and classmates and held hours before Owen J. Roberts High School’s graduation, where a moment of silence was held.

“I’ll never forget Siniyah’s great smile, her random rants about anything, our daily facetimes to check up on each other. Most of all, her YouTube videos,” Hill said. “Long live Nasir, Gabe, and Siniyah.”

Cooper’s grandmother Beatrice ‘Pam’ Brown said he lived with her and recently transferred to Spring-Ford Area High School.

“It’s a shame how it all went down. The more and more I look at the video, no,” Brown said. “Gabe and his friends were very loved. I appreciate the balloons, everyone coming out to support him, but it’s still not going to bring him back.”

NBC 10 has reached out to the Limerick Police Department multiple times this week for comment on the case, as well as clarification on their pursuit policy. We have not heard back as of this writing.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Friday, fatal crash investigations could take weeks. An update would not be available Friday, according to the spokesperson.