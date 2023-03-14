Families Suing PHA After Deadly Fairmount Fire

Families of five people who died in a rowhouse fire that displaced hundreds in the city's Fairmount neighborhood last January have filed a lawsuit against the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

A total of 12 people died in the fire.

“This terrible tragedy resulting in precious loss of life could and should have been avoided. After a lengthy ATF investigation, ATF report, and our own independent investigation, we are now prepared to move forward, seeking not only compensation, but accountability,” Tom Kline, of Kline & Specter, PC, the law firm representing the families of the victims, said in a statement.

The firm has filed a suit on behalf of the families of Rosalee McDonald, 33, Destiny McDonald, 15, Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16, Janiyah Roberts, 3, and Quinsha White, 18, who all died in the fire.

That incident began, the lawsuit notes, after a child set fire to a Christmas tree on the second floor and 13 people were trapped on the second and third floor of the apartment building.

The lawsuit claims that the PHA was responsible in this case for a number of reasons, including that the PHA "knew its four-bedroom apartment was overcrowded with 14 people, constituting a safety hazard."

The suit also notes that the apartment did not have a fire escape, fire extinguishers or a working fire suppression system and the PHA was responsible for ensuring the apartment complied with all codes and regulations.

The lawsuit also names California-based Enor International Inc., the company that made the "Techno Torch" lighter that was used to start the fire.

In announcing the law suit, the firm did not disclose just how much compensation it may seek through this legal action.

Representatives for the PHA and the city did not immediately return calls for comment on the recent filing.