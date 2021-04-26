Philadelphia

Families of Pre-K Students in Philly May Be Eligible for Free High-Speed Internet

PHLConnectED program is expanding to younger students and their households

Top view of child's hands using laptop at home in bed
Getty Images

Pre-K students in Philadelphia and their families now may be able to get free high speed internet from the PHLConnectED program.

The program already provided the free service to many city school students in grades kindergarten through 12. Now, the program is expanding to younger students.

Internet access is available through the program for households who:

  • Don't have internet access now
  • Have access only on mobile phones
  • Are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity
  • Have students who use remote learning in areas that don't have internet service

Households that already have internet service may qualify if they:

  • Participate in Medicaid or other public benefit programs
  • Have students who are English learners
  • Have students who get special education services.

To get more information or sign up for PHLConnectEd, click here or call 211.

"The pandemic has continued to show us that internet access is an essential service for all -- regardless of age, and I’m glad that more families will be connected by the time they start kindergarten," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

The program is part of Comcast's Internet Essentials program. Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.

