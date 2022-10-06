Fall Family Fun: See Spooky Scarecrow Walk in Philly Area

If you’re seeking festive family fun without having to leave the city, look no further.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill is hosting its 15th annual Spooky Scarecrow Walk through Halloween, featuring more than 40 seasonal scarecrows on display just in time for autumn.

Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrows via QR codes through Oct. 17 to determine the top $250 prize winner.

Admission is free with arboretum admission.

Guests can also wear costumes to the arboretum on Oct. 29 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. for trick-or-treating along the Spooky Scarecrow Walk’s spooky loop. Volunteer guides will also be in costume.

The arboretum is offering several other seasonal family fun events throughout the month of October, including pumpkin carving and a spooky ArBOOretum garden tour.

On Oct. 30, the arboretum will be hosting a pumpkin carving demonstration for adults and children 8 years old and over. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. All supplies are included.

Spooky arBOOretum garden tours are also available weekdays at 10:30 a.m. and weekends at 1 p.m. at the Widener Visitor Center and are free with admission. Families will be able to see trees and plants such as “Little Devil” ninebark, witches’ brooms, pumpkin fullmoon maples and more.



