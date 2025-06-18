Philly police arrest fake officer who robbed, zip-tied woman, officials say

Philadelphia police arrested a man who they say robbed a woman and zip-tied her while impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Robert Rosado, 54, of Philadelphia, was arrested, police announced on Wednesday, June 18.

Rosado allegedly entered a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue back on Sunday, June 8, 2025, around 2:10 p.m. Police said he was wearing a black tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent” on it and was posing as a law enforcement officer when he zip-tied a 50-year-old woman inside and stole around $1,000. He then fled the scene in a white van.

Rosado is charged with impersonating law enforcement, robbery, violation of the uniform firearms act, theft by deception and other related offenses.