Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Philadelphia business and tied a woman up while impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 8, 2025, around 2:10 p.m. Police said a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer entered a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue and zip tied a 50-year-old woman inside.

The man then stole around $1,000 before fleeing the scene in a white Ford E-250, according to investigators. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Harbison Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man wearing gloves, a black baseball cap with the US flag on the front, black sunglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, black tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent” on it and dark green cargo pants.

Police also said he was driving a white Ford E250 with tinted windows, no window in the back, a pad lock on the rear and passenger side cargo doors and red dashes on the midline of the van.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, contact Northeast Detectives at 215-685-3153. You can also send an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).