A fake contractor attacked and sexually assaulted a woman inside her Chester County home, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 4:44 p.m. at a home on Columbine Drive in West Grove, Pennsylvania. A woman in her early 20’s told police she answered her front door and met the suspect who was dressed as a home contractor.

The suspect told the woman he was there to complete recent home repairs and she let him inside, police said. The suspect then attacked the woman and knocked her unconscious. A relative who was on the phone with the woman at the time heard her screaming and called 911.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and found the woman inside the home. She was treated and transported to Chester County Hospital where investigators determined she was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect is described as an overweight and bald white male in his mid-50’s. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants and a light blue “contractor style” shirt with a dark-blue name tag with white piping and the name “Jeff” embroidered on it.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Southern Chester County Regional Police at 610-268-2907.