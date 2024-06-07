About a dozen cars were vandalized early Friday morning in the Spring Garden and Fairmount sections of Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Léelo en español aquí

The windows of several cars were smashed and left broken open on the 1800 block of Wallace Street and the 2100 block of Brown Street, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police in Philadelphia said that no one is in custody yet.

Crews with NBC10 went to Wallace and Brown streets Friday afternoon and found several cars with broken windows. There was a lot of broken glass left in piles on the ground near some of the vehicles.

A blue-colored Ford Bronco had one of its rear windows covered with a black window covering.

There was a white-colored sedan parked in front of the Bronco with its front passenger side window totally missing from being smashed.

This comes two weeks after cars were broken into on the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairmount.

Officials say they don't have exact data but there has been an apparent increase in car vandalism recently.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.