Fairmount Park

Man shot along Philadelphia's Kelly Drive

A 24-year-old man was shot at Kelly Drive and Brewery Hill Drive early on Nov. 1, 2024, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

Street view of Kelly and Brewery Hill drives in Philadelphia
Google Street View

A man was shot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Friday.

Someone shot the 24-year-old at Brewery Hill and Kelly drives around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition while being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police didn't immediately reveal any more details, including a motive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators asked anyone with information give the Shooting Investigation Group a call at 215-686-8270. Or submit info by calling the tip line at 215-686-8477 or submitting it online.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Fairmount ParkGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us