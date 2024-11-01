A man was shot along Kelly Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Friday.

Someone shot the 24-year-old at Brewery Hill and Kelly drives around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition while being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police didn't immediately reveal any more details, including a motive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators asked anyone with information give the Shooting Investigation Group a call at 215-686-8270. Or submit info by calling the tip line at 215-686-8477 or submitting it online.