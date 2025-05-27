2 killed in shooting at Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, officials say

Fairmount Park in Philadelphia was shut down late on Monday night after a deadly shooting.

Sources at the scene near Lemon Hill Drive said that the shooting happened on May 26 as a large gathering of people were spending time at the park.

Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace confirmed to NBC10 that two people were killed.

At least a dozen cop cars could be seen inside the park just after 11 p.m. as a helicopter circled above.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.