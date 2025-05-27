Philadelphia

2 killed in shooting at Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, officials say

At least two people were killed after gunfire broke out at Fairmount Park on Monday, May 26, police said.

By Emily Rose Grassi and Aaron Baskerville

Fairmount Park in Philadelphia was shut down late on Monday night after a deadly shooting.

Sources at the scene near Lemon Hill Drive said that the shooting happened on May 26 as a large gathering of people were spending time at the park.

Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace confirmed to NBC10 that two people were killed.

At least a dozen cop cars could be seen inside the park just after 11 p.m. as a helicopter circled above.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
