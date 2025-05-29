Police in Philadelphia are now saying they believe five guns were fired during the shooting in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Two people were killed and at least nine others – including several teenagers – were injured in the mass shooting that happened on Monday, May 26, police said.

Investigators said there was a large gathering of young people near Lemon Hill Drive and Sedgley Drive around 10:30 p.m. when the gunfire broke out.

Originally, police believed there were three guns that were used, but in an update on Wednesday, May 29, investigators are now saying there were at least five.

Although the weapons used in the shooting have yet to be recovered, investigators believe a switch may have been used, based off of analysis of social media posts of the tragedy, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Commissioner Bethel also said officers were already in the park working to disperse groups throughout the evening when they heard the rapid gunfire along Lemon Hill.

Mikhail Bowers, 21, and Amya Devlin, 23, were killed in the shooting while the nine other victims – ages 15 to 28 – were listed in stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

“There are no excuses for this,” an emotional Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the next morning. “This is a heinous act of violence that was inhumane. No regard for life.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Authorities said they found evidence of at least 21 shots being fired from five separate guns.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Homicide Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-3334.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).