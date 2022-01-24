Donations

Fairmount Fire: How to Help

Getty Images

On January 5, a devastating apartment fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12 people, including nine children. The Philadelphia broadcast media community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by this tragedy. If you have the means, we ask that you kindle make a donation. Thank you for your support.

WHERE TO DONATE TO HELP VICTIMS OF THE FIRE

This article tagged under:

DonationsFairmount Firehow to help
