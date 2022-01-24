Fairmount Fire: How to Help

On January 5, a devastating apartment fire in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia took the lives of 12 people, including nine children. The Philadelphia broadcast media community proudly join forces as one to support the families affected by this tragedy. If you have the means, we ask that you kindle make a donation. Thank you for your support.
WHERE TO DONATE TO HELP VICTIMS OF THE FIRE
- School District of Philadelphia - Fairmount Family Support Fund
- GoFundMe Page - Funeral Expenses for the 12 victims
- GoFundMe page - Woods-Carter Family
- GoFundMe page - Help for Howard Robinson
- GoFundMe page for families - organized by North Philly League of Voters
- Salvation Army - Greater Philadelphia Area