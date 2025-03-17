Faculty, staff at Community College of Philadelphia approve strike

The union that says it represents 1,200 full-time faculty, part-time faculty and staff members of the Community College of Philadelphia, has authorized a strike as they seek "fair pay, staffing, and free public transit for students."

In a statement released Monday, officials with AFT 2026 said that its members voted with 97% in favor to authorize a strike after bargaining teams were met with "offers that failed to make any real effort to address the impact of inflation, the staffing crisis at the College or SEPTA passes for students."

“This vote sends a strong message to the college that their current offer is unacceptable and that our members are willing to do whatever it takes to secure fair pay and better working conditions, both for themselves and for our students,” AFT 2026 Co-President Junior Brainard said in a statement.

The union claimed that it has been involved in more than 30 bargaining sessions over the past 14 months, yet hasn't reached a deal that both sides could agree on.

“Our members are the front lines of the college, in the offices, in the classrooms, on the ground and everywhere in between. We are tired of waiting and we are strike ready,” AFT 2026 Co-President Rainah Chambliss said.

Union members said, in a statement, that the school has been losing staff because of low pay and overwork.

“We have custodial staff who’ve been here for 20 years making $34,000," said Jamie Zigarelli, AFT 2026 Treasurer in a statement. “We are hemorrhaging people because the college isn’t keeping pace with the market. And the dedicated folks who remain are now doing the work of two people.”

Yet, in a statement, officials with the Community College of Philadelphia pushed back, arguing that the union is "more interested in striking that in doing the work to ensure that students can graduate on time."

In a statement, school officials called for a neutral third-party to review proposals from both sides and provide recommendations for a path forward.

"The college welcomes the insight of a neutral third party and can only wonder why the federation would not be confident enough in their position to invite the same," college officials said in a statement.

Also, school officials said that, among other offers on the table, they have proposed a 13% salary increase along with "enhanced best-in-class medical benefits."

Union leaders have not said when a strike might occur. Instead, the union said, in a statement that a strike would be "last resort resort if continued negotiations fail to produce meaningful progress on these critical issues."