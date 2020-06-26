‘Face Mask Exempt Card' Seen at Businesses Is Fake, State Says

Multiple government agencies are now calling attention to a fake card that some people have been passing off to avoid wearing a mask.

The Delaware Department of State says it received multiple reports from business owners about the card, which purports to be from the "Freedom to Breathe Agency."

"Wearing a face mask posses a mental and/or physical risk to me," the card reads. "Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you."

State of Delaware says some businesses reporting appearance of “I’m exempt from wearing a mask” laminated cards (w/spelling errors) Says they’re not legit. @NBCPhiladelphia @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/qq7zHYCBa3 — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) June 26, 2020

"Denying access to your business/organization will be also reported to FTBA for further actions," the bottom of the card says.

The federal Department of Justice also issued an alert about the card, saying it was an unsanctioned use of the department's seal.

"These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department," the DOJ said. "The Department urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and to visit ADA.gov for ADA information issued by the Department."

Many businesses require customers to wear a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. In Philadelphia, masks are now mandatory amid concerns about a second wave of the virus.