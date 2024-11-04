‘F around and find out': Philly DA says city set to handle Election Day concerns

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, activated his office's Election Task Force with a warning to anyone who may plan to interfere with elections in the City of Brotherly Love -- "F around and find out."

In an announcement event on Monday morning, Krasner said that his team and their partners were practiced and ready to ensure that the day's elections were free, fair and final.

"We are here on a very important day, before a very important election and we are here, more than anything, to speak about protection of an election, making sure that the election that occur tomorrow will be free, will be fair and it will be final," Krasner said.

He said that the task force, which, Krasner, a Democrat, noted was operating on a non-partisan basis -- "We do not care who gets your vote. We care that you get to vote," he promised -- would be on the lookout for any election concerns throughout the day.

Though they don't believe there will be issues, Krasner said the task force will be looking out for "people working in polls or close to polls who will bring frivolous challenges to voters."

Léelo en español aquí.

"Anybody who thinks they are going to play those games in Philadelphia, you're going to do it in bad faith -- I got no problem with doing it in good faith -- but, if you're going to do it in bad faith, there is an election court, there are judges, they have orders and, those orders are going to say, in essence, 'get out of the polling places,'" he said. "Anybody who doesn't get out, you're going to be arrested."

And, he warned that anyone who think it's will be fun as they plan to interfere in Tuesday's elections, they might find out otherwise.

"You can have your fun in a jail cell, cause that's what's coming," he said.

In fact, Krasner took a moment to superficially warn anyone who has any plans to interfere with the city's electoral process -- like the two men who came to the city and were arrested after being found with weapons outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center when votes were being tallied there in 2020 -- would simply 'F around and find out."

"Anybody who thinks it's time to play militia, F around and find out. Anybody who thinks it's time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people, F around and find out," said Krasner. "We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons. So, if you're going to turn the election into some form of coercion, if you're going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, if you're going to try to erase votes, if you're going to try any of that nonsense, F around and find out."

Along with Krasner, on Monday, Kevin Bethel, commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department, said his officers were trained and ready to address concerns on election day.

"We are ready," he said.

Bethel said that the police will have extra manpower available on Tuesday and there will be a command center set up just to address any concerns that may arise on Election Day.

"We will be prepared to respond to anything that happens tomorrow." Bethel said.

How to report issues on Election Day

Voters who encounter any irregularities at their polling location can call the DAO Election Task Force hotline: 215–686–9641. Also, the state has set up a form where voter interference or intimidation on Election Day can be reported here.

Voters are also encouraged to contact the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE.

Voters with questions about the election process should contact the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office at 215-686-VOTE.

Should voters encounter any violence or physical threats at their polling station, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Officials said that the Election Task Force will continue operating until the certification of every vote, including overseas and military ballots.