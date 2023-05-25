Explosives Removed From Bucks County Home, Sources Say

Explosives were removed from a Bucks County home after a bomb squad was called in to investigate, sources told NBC10.

Police and the Philadelphia Bomb Squad responded to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, early Thursday morning. Sources told NBC10 explosive devices were found inside the house and safely removed. Investigators were later seen removing items from the home.

Investigators have not yet revealed what initially brought them to the home or if any arrests were made. Police said all possible explosives were taken from the home and residents in neighboring houses are safe as they continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.