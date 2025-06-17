Officials found about 13 explosive devices inside the home where the armed man who was arrested at the "No Kings" rally in West Chester lives, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation into 31-year-old Kevin Krebs started after a person in the crowd near the "No Kings" rally in West Chester on Saturday, June 14 told police they saw a man putting on a tactical vest and hiding a gun, officials said.

The officers were able to quickly find the man and stopped him for questioning, police said. While he was being searched, the officers found a firearm under layers of the man's clothing.

Video posted on social media shows a man wearing a bright yellow jacket with at least five police officers surrounding him and going through his pockets at the rally. In the video, it appears as though the officers pull several magazine clips out of the man's jacket.

Krebs does not have a registered conceal to carry permit, according to the DA's Office. He was taken into custody and then released on bond under the conditions that he hand over all of his weapons.

Then, on Monday, June 16, investigators were working on a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Conestoga Road in East Whiteland Township when they found an improvised explosive device around 6:25 p.m., officials explained. The Montgomery County Bomb Disposal Unit was called to assist with the removal of the bomb.

As investigators continued their search through the house, they reportedly found approximately 13 improvised explosive devices as well as drawings of explosive devices, tactical vests and other items.

All of the explosives were deemed safe by the bomb unit and no one was hurt, officials said.

Krebs was charged with unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction as well as possessing an instrument of crime among other related charges.

Online court records reveal Krebs was previously cited for operating a vehicle without official certificate of inspection and he pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle.

Krebs is currently being held in Chester County prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 3, 2025.

NBC10 reached out to Krebs’ attorney who told us he had no comment.

An investigation in to this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

West Chester’s “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump was one of hundreds that took place across the country over the weekend, including an event in Philadelphia in which an estimated 80,000 people attended. The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of Americans who oppose what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Saturday's protests coincided with Trump's birthday as well as a military parade that celebrated the 250th birthday of the United States Army.