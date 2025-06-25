Explosion reported at building in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey

Crews responded to a reported explosion at a building in Upper Deerfield, New Jersey, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The explosion was reported at the Seabrook Brothers & Sons warehouse on 85 Finley Road Wednesday afternoon. Footage from SkyForce10 showed widespread damage at the building as well as several first responders at the scene.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured in the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.