Expert tips for summer fun

Summer break is in full swing, meaning parents are trying to keep the kiddos busy outside of school. Experts at The Toy Insider are ready to help, with suggestions that are interactive and within your budget.

“Kids are spending tons of time on screens, even at school that’s becoming a norm,” said Toy Insider Editor-In-Chief Ali Mierzejewski. “At home kids as young as three are getting their own devices to play with.”

Mierzejewski’s first recommendation is the Zuru “Bunch O Balloons Waterslide Wipeout.” Complete with an inflatable water slide and 100 self-sealing water balloons that fill in 60 seconds, it’s under $40.00 and sure to get kids moving outside.

“It gets kids up and active,” said Mierzejewski. “You just hook it up to a hose, it inflates, it’s weighted down, you stick in the stakes. It’ll keep kids cool as they’re sliding down.”

One major factor Mierzejewski considers when recommending toys to clients or friends, is their benefit both to the child and parent.

“What I love about this is it’s great for pretend play,” she said when describing the “Nature Fun Gardening Tool Set” by Hape. “It’s also awesome for you to have a little helper out there in the garden with you during the summertime. You get those fine motor skills with all that dexterity, you’re learning how to plant things. So it’s a whole bunch of educational stuff all packed into one.”

Toy Insider also recommends toys that won’t leave behind a huge mess, and are great for both outside and inside if the weather turns sour.

“If your kids are looking to get outside and pretend play, this is also perfect for inside on a rainy day if they can’t get outside,” Mierzejewski said of the Pretendables Picnic Basket Set by Fat Brain Toys.

Finally, for the parent looking for a little distraction that’s easy on-the-go, Mierzejewski recommends Cepia’s “Bears VS Donuts” line. At less than five dollars each, they won’t break the bank, either.

“They’re collectible bean bag toys,” said Mierzejewski. “You can just throw them in your bag, keep kids busy at restaurants, they have something to play with that’s not a screen.”

