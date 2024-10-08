Four men are wanted after stealing luxury handbags from a boutique in Center City two weeks ago, according to a report from the Philadelphia Police Department.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the four suspects were caught on surveillance camera cutting into the gate of the boutique located on the 700 block of Sanson Street just after 3 a.m., police said.

The suspects are accused of cutting one of the bars on the front gate of LXY Philadelphia Boutique with a power tool.

After lifting the front gate to the boutique, police said they broke the bottom of the two doors and gained access to the store.

Inside the store, the four men were able to take several handbags that are estimated in value at approximately $200,000, police said.

The suspects appeared to arrive and leave in a late model dark-colored Jeep SUV that had tinted windows and sunroof as well as a paper license plate and dark wheels, police explained.

Police said that one suspect is described as a man who was wearing a light-colored "Nike" branded hoodie that had a USA design with dark pants and two-toned "Nike" sneakers.

The second suspect was seen wearing a dark "Nike" hoodie with dark pants and dark sneakers, police said.

The third suspect was wearing glasses, a dark "Adidas" hoodie, dark pants with black and white striped sneakers, officials said.

The fourth suspect had braided hair and was wearing all dakr clothing, police explained. All four of the men were seen wearing a dark face covering.