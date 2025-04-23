Expect traffic, loud noises as police hold emergency drill exercises at the Linc

South Philadelphia residents could see emergency vehicles speeding around the area as loud noises emit from Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday afternoon.

It will all be part of an emergency preparedness drill for first responders.

The city's Office of Emergency Preparedness shared details of the day's planned event on social media earlier this week.

For your awareness, a public safety exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23 at Lincoln Financial Field.

This closed exercise includes local, state, and federal agencies and is designed to evaluate and strengthen existing security protocols at the facility. (1/3) — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) April 22, 2025

According to the office, the public safety exercise is intended to help first responders -- from local, state and federal agencies -- to react in the case of a large-scale emergency.

A source with the Philadelphia Eagles told NBC10 that the day's event will include "graphic elements" that would likely cause some loud noises during the afternoon and actors will be involved to simulate different scenarios.

Also, officials said, the practice drill is being done as World Cup events are set to be held in the city in the next year.

In order to conduct the day's exercises, some roads around the stadiums in South Philadelphia will be closed at various points throughout the morning and Wednesday afternoon.

