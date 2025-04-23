South Philadelphia

Expect traffic, loud noises as police hold emergency drill exercises at the Linc

Residents in South Philadelphia are being alerted that they may see emergency vehicles and hear loud noises this afternoon as police perform a large-scale emergency practice drill at Lincoln Financial Field

By Hayden Mitman

South Philadelphia residents could see emergency vehicles speeding around the area as loud noises emit from Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday afternoon.

It will all be part of an emergency preparedness drill for first responders.

The city's Office of Emergency Preparedness shared details of the day's planned event on social media earlier this week.

According to the office, the public safety exercise is intended to help first responders -- from local, state and federal agencies -- to react in the case of a large-scale emergency.

A source with the Philadelphia Eagles told NBC10 that the day's event will include "graphic elements" that would likely cause some loud noises during the afternoon and actors will be involved to simulate different scenarios.

Also, officials said, the practice drill is being done as World Cup events are set to be held in the city in the next year.

In order to conduct the day's exercises, some roads around the stadiums in South Philadelphia will be closed at various points throughout the morning and Wednesday afternoon.

NBC10 will have more details on these public safety exercises as they unfold on Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

