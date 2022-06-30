Expect Delays: PECO Closing Part of JFK Boulevard in Philly

Commutes may soon get a little more hectic around 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

PECO Energy will be closing JFK Boulevard between 30th and Market streets for nearly two months for utility construction. Construction will begin Wednesday, July 6 and last through Friday, September 2.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to follow the detour, using Market Street.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur," the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a written statement.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To check road conditions, drivers can visit 511PA's site or download the 511PA mobile app.