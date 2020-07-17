Expect Closures of I-76 in Philly Starting This Weekend for Ongoing Repair

If you use I-76 to travel through Center City -- and hundreds of thousands of people do, even during the pandemic -- get ready for plenty of disruption.

PennDOT plans work starting Friday that will close parts of the road completely and narrow other parts to one lane. This is all part of a $40 million, multi-year project to repair the Center City viaduct and the bridge over Conshohocken State Road.

Here's what to expect:

THIS WEEKEND

Eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and University Avenue from noon Friday, July 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 20. Drivers should follow eastbound I-676 to southbound I-95. Local drivers must exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

NEXT WEEK

Westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between University Avenue and 30th Street on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23, from noon to 11 p.m.

Additional westbound lane restrictions may happen at night between 30th Street and I-676 for overhead construction. (That's actually part of a separate project to rehabilitate the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct.)

NEXT WEEKEND

Westbound I-76 will be closed between University Avenue and 30th Street from noon Friday, July 24, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 27. Drivers should use northbound Interstate 95 and westbound I-676 to access westbound I-76.

AFTER THAT

Some westbound single-lane closures and ramp closures could happen, as well as overnight and weekend full closures. These will continue through mid-to-late August.

After August 6, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane all day between University Avenue and 30th Street through late November or early December. That's for the final stage of the project to remove and replace the concrete median barrier.